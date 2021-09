Erupción en La Palma, en directo: el volcán entra en fase efusiva, con menos explosiones

#EMSR546 #ErupcionLaPalma



Our #RapidMappingTeam has released its 8th #LaPalma🇪🇸 eruption monitoring product



It is the 1st Grading Product based on cloud free VHR optical imagery



It shows

🌋237.5 ha of lava extent

513🏠& 18.9 km of roads🚧 destroyed

💨1,507 ha of ash fall pic.twitter.com/LnSKiBHGaR