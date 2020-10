El abogado de Britney Spears compara sus capacidades con las de alguien en coma

View this post on Instagram

To my fans …. I want to thank you guys so much for your support throughout the years !!!!! Sometimes when I read the comments ….. yup 👍 we all do it sometimes 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🙄 ….. it shows me how loved I am and how beautiful people really are !!!!!! I mean seriously 😳 though !!!!! Anyhow …. thanks for all your KIND words ….. it means so much to me ….. GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! So you know I really care ….. I will say it again ….. GOD BLESS YOU ALL 🎀 !!!!! PS first pic is the original 💋 !!!!