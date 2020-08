Marta Luisa de Noruega cuenta en Instagram que sufre depresión

View this post on Instagram

Some days are better than others - and I have to admit I have had some really bad days lately. Some times it all just feels too much and overwhelming, and I tend to go into a pit of despair, self pity and feeling like a victim in all areas of life. No energy - literally - depression creeping in. (My poor boyfriend who has to endure my every emotion on this rollercoaster...) Even with many people supporting me, being there for me, I can’t seem to shake the dark pit. But then suddenly, after climbing this loooong hill there is a shift. A friend comes over and turns everything around and you suddenly see the beauty around you again and recognize that you are actually standing on a mountain top in front of this spectacular view. The grit and grind has been the trip up to the top and suddenly you acknowledge the transformation. It all shifts from victim to owning the world - YOUR world. We can all make this shift like the butterfly coming out of its cocoon. The great thing is to have friends with the spiritual powers to really see you and move the energy so you may make the shift. Thank you @marimanzetti for calling out all the grit and letting me move into my greatness. Let’s create some magic together. Earth magic. #womenpower #earthmagic #womenhelpingwomen #womensupportingwomen #womencircles