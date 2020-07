Rafael Medina deja Massimo Dutti tras seis años

View this post on Instagram

Mr. Khaki & Mr. Pink & Me Great morning ride at Girona’s training camp lead by @rusty_woods @theservicecourse. Completely out of shape, had to quit 20kms to go 🤣🤣😂 One last thing, outstanding work by @christianmmeier since he retired from Pro Cycling on spreading the word out for the greatness and beauty of modern custom steel bikes 💙💙💙 @tristantakephoto @matttomlinsonphoto @monsieurguell #cycling #cuclingculture #steelbikes #road #offroad #Girona #theservicecourse #custombikes #custom