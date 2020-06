Trump dice que el muro con México frenó el coronavirus

CBP and @USACEHQ have built 216 miles of new border wall system in the El Centro, El Paso, Rio Grande Valley, San Diego, Tucson & Yuma Border Patrol Sectors.



The border wall system is designed to enhance border security & increase safety of USBP agents. https://t.co/T2h6W9w98M pic.twitter.com/voZUlzZT5j