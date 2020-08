Scorpions regalarán trozos del muro de Berlín por 30 años de «Wind of Change»

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of "Wind Of Change" w/ this Deluxe Box Set out Oct. 3. The special edition features an 84-page hardcover book, vocal/piano arrangements, a piece of the Berlin Wall & 5 versions of the song on CD & 12" LP.



Pre-Order Now -> https://t.co/1ZQle3nwS3 pic.twitter.com/rigi8mQtX2